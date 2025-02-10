Troops Launch Manhunt For Lakurawa Terrorists In Northwest Nigeria

The Nigerian Army’s Operation FANSAN YANMA has intensified its offensive against the Lakurawa terrorist organization, launching a coordinated search operation across Northwestern Nigeria.

As part of the ongoing military crackdown, troops have cleared multiple terrorist camps in Sokoto State and arrested a key suspect linked to a notorious terrorist leader.

Military Operation Targets Terrorist Hideouts

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, revealed that the operation was a joint effort involving troops from 248 Battalion and CIB VII.

According to him, the offensive was initiated from Maikumari village towards Rijiyan Zobe in Binji Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

“The operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the Lakurawa bandit group had established a new camp in the area,” Makama stated.

Upon reaching Rijiyan Zobe, troops found Fulani settlers carrying out their normal activities, suggesting that the bandits had not fully taken over the location.

However, further intelligence led the troops to Duchin Kaie, a high-ground location where the criminals had set up a makeshift camp.

Following a successful clearance operation, troops searched and destroyed the camp, preventing it from being used as a terrorist base.

Items recovered at the scene included Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Several pieces of Nigerien military uniforms, Foodstuffs and various clothing materials

The recovered materials were destroyed on-site to prevent them from being reused for criminal activities.