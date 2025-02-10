Troops Eliminate 44 Terrorists, Capture Stronghold In Zamfara

Nigerian troops have neutralized 44 suspected terrorists and destroyed several of their hideouts in Zamfara State as part of ongoing clearance operations in the Northwest region.

According to security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the military also captured Tungan Fulani hills, a known stronghold for terrorists, marking a significant victory in the fight against insurgents in the region.

Makama, who shared photos and videos from the operation on his verified X handle, revealed that more than 25 terrorists were injured, while several fortified positions were obliterated.

The large-scale offensive, which began on February 7, involved a three-pronged attack targeting major terrorist enclaves in the Mashema general area, a hub notorious for harboring armed bandits.

The 1 Brigade Special Forces led the ground assault with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force’s Operation FANSAN YANMA (OpFY).

Makama detailed how the troops advanced through Kashabawa, Bwarare, and Zaki, clearing insurgents before arriving at Sakarawa Hill, where they met fierce resistance.

“Upon arrival, troops encountered stiff resistance from terrorists who had established defensive positions. Intelligence intercepts revealed that the insurgents had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the route. Troops executed a flanking maneuver to bypass the traps and launched an attack,” he wrote.

Despite the use of IEDs and fortified defences, the combined ground and air assault inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgents.

Terrorist Commanders Killed In Operation

Among those killed were top commanders linked to notorious terrorist leaders Bello Turji and Sani Black. The slain kingpins include:

– Sanni Bammuwa

– Kachallah Auta (former deputy to Sani Black)

– Audu Gajere

– Kabiru Jangeru

– Dan-Kane (son of notorious terrorist Audu Jabbi)

Makama further reported that the aggressor aircraft launched a second aerial bombardment, dealing additional damage to the terrorist camp.

Despite the intense battle and IED threats, Makama confirmed that no Nigerian troops were killed or injured in the operation.

The military also hoisted the Nigerian flag at the reclaimed terrorist camps to assert dominance and reinforce government authority in the area.

This latest offensive comes after previous joint operations involving the Army, Navy Special Boat Services (SBS), and Air Force combat pilots targeted the notorious Turji Bello camp, dealing significant blows to the terrorist network.