Top Performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad Last Weekend: Monday, Babajide, Others

Last weekend was not the best for Nigerian footballers abroad but a few stepped up for their respective clubs by scoring or providing assists.

While some of the famous male Nigerian footballers failed to step up for their respective clubs, their female counterparts didn’t disappoint.

Below are the top-performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad Last Weekend:

Monday, Babajide (Tenerife)

Super Falcons starlets Gift Monday and Rinsola Babajide continued their impressive scoring streak for Tenerife Women in a thrilling match that took place on Sunday, as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Valencia at the Estadi de Mestalla.

After falling behind to an early goal from the home side, the tide turned in the second half. Babajide showcased her shooting prowess by converting a penalty in the 52nd minute, marking her seventh goal of the season.

Just when it seemed the match might end in a draw, Monday displayed her keen attacking instincts by dramatically netting the winning goal during stoppage time.

After a brilliant through ball from Linnea Laupstad, Monday deftly slotted the ball past the Valencia goalkeeper to score her 10th goal of the campaign, cementing her reputation as a key player for Tenerife.

With this victory, Tenerife not only secured their third consecutive win but also climbed to sixth place in the Liga F standings with a total of 29 points accumulated from 18 games, signaling their ambition for a strong finish this season.

Fisayo-dele Bashiru (Lazio)

On Sunday at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru made a remarkable impact off the bench as Lazio triumphed over Monza with a commanding 5-1 scoreline.

Initially starting the match on the sidelines, Dele-Bashiru was brought into the fray in the 65th minute, replacing Gustav Isaksen. Just before the final whistle, he made his mark by scoring in the 88th minute, two minutes after Monza’s Stefano Sensi had momentarily narrowed the scoreline.

This goal not only highlighted Dele-Bashiru’s poaching abilities but also capped off a stellar performance by Lazio, who saw goals from Adam Marušić, Pedro, and Taty Castellanos as well. With this latest strike, Dele-Bashiru now boasts three goals in the Serie A this season, underscoring his growing influence within the squad.

Adebayo Adeleye (Paralimni)

In Cyprus, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye registered his second consecutive clean sheet as he played a vital role in Paralimni’s 2-0 victory over Nea Salamis on Sunday.

Throughout the match, Adeleye was called into action, making three crucial saves that showcased his shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure. This commendable performance comes as Adeleye reaches a significant milestone, having made 20 appearances for the club since joining, establishing himself as a key figure in Paralimni’s defense.

Flourish Sebastine (Galatasaray Women)

Former Falconets striker Flourish Sebastine marked a notable milestone on Sunday by scoring her first goal for Galatasaray Women during their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor. After transferring from Stade Reims last November, Sebastine had been looking to make her mark, and her perseverance finally paid off in a match that featured high stakes for both teams. This goal not only demonstrated her striking capabilities but also underscored her potential to contribute significantly to the team’s ambitions moving forward, solidifying her position within the squad.

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

In a match that ended prematurely under unusual circumstances, Victor Osimhen teamed up with Spanish forward Alvaro Morata for Galatasaray as they faced Adana Demirspor.

The contest, which was an important Saturday fixture for Galatasaray, was intriguingly positioned with the home team leading 1-0 thanks to Morata’s early goal.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the first half due to a controversial referee decision, leading to the visitors opting to withdraw from the match. This unforeseen ending halted Galatasaray’s momentum, following their impressive 4-1 victory against Boluspor in the Cup just days earlier.

The match’s early conclusion raised questions and left fans speculating about the implications for both teams going forward.