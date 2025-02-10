Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 10th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 10th February, 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned that funds allocated to Nigeria’s health sector in the 2025 Budget must not suffer the same fate as past public funds allegedly swallowed by animals such as snakes, termites, gorillas, and monkeys.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has earmarked $1.07 billion for the primary healthcare sector, in addition to ₦2.48 trillion initially proposed for healthcare in the 2025 Budget.

Naija News recalls that in recent years, reports of missing government funds blamed on bizarre circumstances have surfaced, with little to no investigations or accountability.

In a statement he personally signed released on Sunday, Atiku stressed that with dwindling national resources and the withdrawal of foreign support for key healthcare services, every kobo allocated to the health sector must be properly utilized.

The former Vice President criticized the lack of transparency in the government’s plans for spending these funds.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his failure to order the prosecution of contractors who allegedly collected over ₦167 billion from 31 ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) without executing any projects.

In a statement sent to Naija News on Sunday, SERAP disclosed that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), is also listed as a respondent in the case.

Filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday under Suit No. FHC/L/MISC/121/2025, SERAP seeks a court order compelling President Tinubu to:1. Direct the AGF to prosecute all companies and contractors who received public funds for projects that were never executed.

2. Instruct the Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun, to publish the names of all contractors and companies involved in the fraud.

3. Disclose details of the projects, including their locations, amounts received, and shareholders of the companies involved.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has vowed that despite the crisis rocking the opposition party, he can never dump the PDP.

According to him, all other political parties in the country apart from PDP are an association of strange bedfellows.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, George acknowledged the crisis rocking the party but maintained that the situation would be resolved.

The elder statesman submitted that the PDP is the only party that maintains strong democratic principles.

George maintained that the defection of heavyweight politicians such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso does not have a negative effect on the party.

He added that the fact that the late Chief Alex Ekwueme, a foundation member, couldn’t get the party’s presidential ticket on two attempts meant PDP was not built around individuals.

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, for allegedly invading his privacy.

Naija News gathered that the suit, lodged before a Lagos High Court, accuses the social media giant of falsely associating him with a misleading health advertisement.

Falana contends that Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, published a video under the name “AfriCare Health Center” on Facebook, falsely claiming that he had been battling prostatitis for over 16 years.

He argues that this publication, which included his name, image, and purported voice, is a clear violation of his fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended) and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

Saudi Arabia has implemented new visa restrictions affecting travellers from 14 countries, including Nigeria, limiting them to single-entry visas valid for only 30 days without an option for extension.

The policy affects tourists, business visitors, and those travelling for family visits but does not apply to Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visa applicants.

Naija News learnt that the affected countries include Nigeria, Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Saudi authorities cited visa misuse as a key reason for the change, stating that some travellers were using multiple-entry visas to stay in the country illegally or perform Hajj without proper authorization.

The Saudi government enforces a strict Hajj quota per country, and unauthorized pilgrims have contributed to overcrowding issues in recent years.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has condemned the proposal to create an additional 31 states.

The elder statesman opined that creating more states would not address the economic crisis currently plaguing the country.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, had earlier revealed that the House had received proposals for the creation of 31 new states.

Speaking on the development while addressing newsmen on Sunday, George argued that some existing states were not viable, which clearly shows that state creation would not solve the country’s deep structural problems.

Instead, George called on the National Assembly to make efforts to ensure the country achieves true federalism, saying it was a sure way to achieve accelerated development.

A gas tanker explosion in Sabon Wuse, located within the Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, has resulted in significant damage to numerous vehicles, shops, and food supplies, prompting business owners to assess their losses.

Naija News understands that the gas explosion occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, when a gas tanker was discharging its contents at a local filling station.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, verified the occurrence in a statement on Sunday, noting that although there were no fatalities, the extent of the destruction was considerable.

According to Channels Television, eyewitnesses reported that the blast created shockwaves throughout the community, instilling fear among residents.

The ensuing fire rapidly spread, affecting a nearby petrol station and consuming several shops and parked vehicles.

A local resident of Sabon Wuse, Musa Aliyu, characterized the incident as horrifying.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has condemned what it describes as the Chukwuma Soludo-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ‘s dominance over the affairs of President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government.

The party lamented that Soludo’s dominance in affairs that concern Anambra, even at the federal level, has become a challenge to the state chapter of the APC.

The party chairman in the state, Basil Ejidike, shared his concern while speaking at the weekend.

He lamented that all appointments coming to Anambra from the Federal Government had nominees from APGA, while even rice distributed to all states to cushion the effect of hardship had Anambra’s share rebagged with the picture of the governor and distributed to only APGA members last Christmas.

He said the trend has not served as a source of inspiration or motivation to party members and is threatening its strength and enthusiasm of emerging victorious in the Anambra 2025 project.

Disputed National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sam Anyanwu, has accused the party’s governors and Board of Trustees (BoT) of working to remove him due to his close ties with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu also alleged that PDP governors are plotting to form a new political party.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Tribune, he described the push for the inauguration of Sunday Udeh-Okoye—who was affirmed as National Secretary by the Court of Appeal—as part of a “proxy war” waged against him by governors and the BoT.

The PDP has been facing persistent internal conflicts, largely split between factions loyal to Wike and those resisting his influence.

Anyanwu, a known Wike ally, was backed by the former Rivers State governor in his unsuccessful bid for the Imo State governorship. He claimed that his opponents are targeting him simply because of his relationship with Wike.

Anyanwu dismissed the legitimacy of the governors’ and BoT’s actions, arguing that neither has constitutional authority within the PDP.

Anyanwu further alleged that PDP governors are deliberately creating internal crises to justify defection and the formation of new political parties.

Liverpool suffered a shocking elimination from the FA Cup after falling to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round, marking one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

Despite being overwhelming favourites against a side struggling at the bottom of the EFL Championship, Liverpool—led by Arne Slot—fielded a heavily rotated squad, particularly in midfield and defence.

The changes proved costly as Plymouth capitalised on their opportunity.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Darko Gyabi’s flicked pass struck Harvey Elliott’s hand, earning the home side a penalty.

Ryan Hardie calmly slotted the spot-kick past Caoimhin Kelleher in the 53rd minute, sending Home Park into celebration.

The defeat made the FA Cup the first competition Liverpool had exited this season. It also mirrors their fourth-round elimination two seasons ago when Brighton knocked them out in 2022-23.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.