Tinubu: Why Opposition Politicians Are Joining APC Massively – Lawmaker Reveals

A Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the achievements recorded by his administration.

The lawmaker stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now attracting top opposition figures due to Tinubu’s leadership.

Bonu, who represents Badagry Constituency I, made these remarks during a plenary session at the Lagos Assembly, emphasizing that only a leader like Tinubu could draw opposition members into the APC.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker’s comments followed the recent defection of Senator Ned Nwoko from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Nwoko, who represented Delta North Senatorial District, formally resigned from the PDP on January 30, 2025, in a letter addressed to the party leadership in Ward 8, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In his resignation letter, Nwoko cited deep divisions and irreconcilable factions as key reasons for his exit.

“My decision to resign is, first and foremost, due to the deep divisions and factionalisation within the party. This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of our people,” Nwoko stated.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Bonu described Nwoko’s defection as proof of Tinubu’s impact in office.

“The defection of Senator Nwoko to the APC is a testament of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s achievements in office. Nigerians are beginning to see how much their President means well for them, his passion for development and progress, and his commitment to ensure Nigeria is great enough for Nigerians,” he said.

Bonu expressed confidence that before the 2027 general elections, the APC would gain even more support from opposition members.

He also voiced optimism that Hon. Foluke Oshafile, the only Labour Party member in the Lagos Assembly, would defect to the APC before the next election.