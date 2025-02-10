Tinubu Gov’t Hikes Private Universities Processing Fee To ₦25 Million

President Bola Tinubu‘s government has raised the processing fees for setting up new private universities from ₦5 million to ₦25 million.

Additionally, the fee for application forms has increased from ₦1 million to ₦5 million.

Naija News reports that this information was outlined in a memo released on Monday, February 10, 2025, by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu.

The commission stated that this action is part of its strategy to enhance private universities in Nigeria, ensuring they better serve the needs of the populace and improve the coordination of the Private University Education sector within the Nigerian University System.

Furthermore, it noted that there is a necessity to reassess the guidelines for establishing private universities.

The memo reads: “This is to ensure that newly established private universities are positioned to meet the challenges of the 21 Century. Pursuant to the above and in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission hereby informs promoters of proposed private universities in particular and the general public as follows:

“The Commission hereby suspends further processing of all inactive applications including those of private open universities (i.e. those that have not made progress on their applications or made submissions to the Commission for upwards of two years), and applications at the stage of submission of Letters of Intent only.

“The fee for purchase of application forms for the establishment of a private university is hereby reviewed from ₦1,000,000.00 to ₦5,000,000.00. The processing fee for application for the establishment of a private university is hereby reviewed from ₦5,000,000.00 to ₦25,000,000.00.

“The NUC will convey the reviewed processing fee of ₦25,000,000.00 to applicants that have purchased Application Forms only. They are also expected to effect payments within a period of thirty (30) working days or risk forfeiture of their pending application.”