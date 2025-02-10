“The Law Must Be Allowed To Take Its Course” – Pastor Adeboye Issues Fresh Directive On Tiktoker, Seaking

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), has revealed the latest stand of the church in the defamation case by Tiktoker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as Seaking, against its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The church, in a statement on Monday, said the law must be allowed to take its course as the RCCG has no intention to interfere with Police investigations on the matter.

The statement, signed by the Public Relations Unit, Office of the Principal Executive Assistant to General Overseer, said while Pastor Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, relevant authorities must be allowed to conclude their investigations and reach meaningful conclusions.

The statement added that the church is against cyberbullying and inappropriate commentary regarding Pastor Adeboye and the body of Christ at large.

On the viral video in which Pastor Adeboye had earlier called for the release of the Tiktoker, the statement clarified that the clergyman made the pronouncement before the videos containing the alleged defamatory statements were made and after a review of the clips, it has become necessary to allow the law take its course.

The RCCG statement also called for respect for spiritual leaders and the promotion of constructive and respectful discussions.

Naija News recalls that Seaking was rearrested in Lagos on Thursday, February 6 and flown to Abuja. He was rearrested over his defamatory comments against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.