Supreme Court Did Not Dismiss Fubara’s Appeal – Deji Adeyanju Clarifies

Rights activist and legal practitioner, Deji Adeyanju, has dismissed claims that the Supreme Court ruled against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, stating that the governor’s legal team voluntarily withdrew the appeal before the apex court.

Adeyanju made the clarification following reports that the Supreme Court had dismissed Fubara’s appeal regarding the 2024 budget dispute involving the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yusuf Ali, had filed an appeal challenging the re-presentation of the 2024 budget before the 27 lawmakers loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, during Monday’s hearing, the governor’s lawyers requested to withdraw the suit, citing that the case was no longer relevant due to recent developments in the state.

Naija News reports that after the withdrawal request, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Musa Uwani-Aba-Aji, granted the application and struck out the appeal.

Neither the Rivers State House of Assembly nor its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, opposed the withdrawal. The Speaker and the Assembly were represented by Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

However, the court awarded ₦4 million in costs against Governor Fubara, ordering that the sum be paid to the State House of Assembly and its Speaker.

Adeyanju strongly criticized reports suggesting that the Supreme Court had dismissed the case outright.

Adeyanju in a post on X wrote, “Supreme Court did not dismiss Fubara’s Appeal. The appeal was withdrawn by lawyers representing the governor because the subject matter has been overtaken by events. This is the correct representation of what happened in court today.”