Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle To Tour NPFL After Touring Europe

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle is set to return to Nigeria before the end of the month to scout promising talents in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Since his appointment in January, Eric Chelle has been focused on strengthening the national team by identifying both local and international players who can contribute to the Super Eagles’ success.

Currently on a reconnaissance tour in Europe, Chelle is dedicating his time to meeting key players who have been instrumental in the team’s recent performances.

Last week, he and his first assistant, Hedi Taboubi, made significant visits to England, where they engaged with premier league stars Alex Iwobi, who plays for Everton, and Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City. These players have consistently demonstrated their skills and are crucial to the team’s strategy.

Additionally, Chelle and Taboubi made a stop in France, where they met with Nantes winger Moses Simon, who has been making waves with his dynamic gameplay in Ligue 1.

This European tour not only allows Chelle to evaluate the current form and fitness levels of these players but also fosters a stronger connection between the coaching staff and the athletes.

Upon returning to Nigeria, Coach Chelle is scheduled to attend several NPFL matches, keen on observing local talents who may enhance the squad ahead of critical upcoming fixtures.

The Super Eagles are gearing up for a vital 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Amavubi of Rwanda, which will take place in Kigali on Friday, March 21. This match is crucial for the team’s World Cup aspirations, and Chelle’s scouting efforts may directly influence his selection strategy.

Following the encounter against Rwanda, Nigeria will face off against the Warriors of Zimbabwe just four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Both matches are essential for building momentum as the Super Eagles aim to secure their place in the World Cup finals.