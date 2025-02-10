“Stop Talking When I’m Talking” – Nnamdi Kanu Angrily Tells Lawyer In Court (Video)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was captured in an angry mood on Monday as he snapped at one of his lawyers.

The IPOB leader angrily ordered the lawyer to keep shut.

The video which has gone viral on social media, captured the dramatic moment Nnamdi Kanu furiously lashed out at his lawyer while addressing the media within the court premises.

“Stop talking when I am talking,” Kanu angrily said to one of the lawyers in his team.

See the video.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, indefinitely.

Naija News reports that Nyako adjourned the suit on Monday following Kanu’s insistence that the judge cannot preside over his case since she had recused herself.

Recall that Kanu’s trial was put on hold after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case on September 24, 2024, following the defendant’s oral request.

The IPOB leader had openly expressed his lack of confidence in her handling of the matter.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, overruled the recusal, stating that Kanu’s request must be formally submitted through a motion on notice.

As a result, the case file was returned to Justice Nyako for further proceedings.