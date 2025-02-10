Stefflon Don Reacts As Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey Confirm Romantic Relationship

Popular British rapper, Stefflon Don, and her American counterpart, Chloe Bailey, have severed ties on social media.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the romance between Chloe Bailey and Stefflon’s ex-boyfriend cum Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Recall that Stefflon Don and Burna Boy started dating in 2019 and ended their relationship in 2021.

In December 2023, it was rumoured that the lovebirds were back together after Burna Boy gifted Stefflon a car for her birthday.

However, in December 2024, Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey sparked dating rumours on social media after the duo were captured getting cozy in a private section of a club in Lagos.

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Chloe confirmed the rumours of a romantic relationship with Burna Boy during a private dinner with the singer and his close associates, including popular dancer, Poco Lee.

Burna Boy surprised Chloe with a matching Rolex wristwatch during the dinner, and she hugged and kissed him, saying, “I love you.”

Amidst the recent development, Stefflon Don unfollowed Chloe on Instagram, and she reciprocated.