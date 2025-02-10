She Must Be Sacked Immediately – Aiyedatiwa Faces Heat Over Alleged Budget Padding In Ministey Of Finance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has expressed concern over the silence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the alleged padding of the 2025 budget.

The party pointed out that the 2025 budget contains some scandalous items in the office of the Commissioner for Finance.

Speaking via a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the party insisted that the people of the state deserve explanation on the ₦11.5 billion allocated to the Ministry of Finance as security vote.

They insisted that ₦250 million as “Honorarium and sitting Allowance in the Ministry of Finance” and the procurement of SUV worth ₦230 million for Commissioner of Finance is insensitive.

Peretei subsequently called for the sack of the Financial Commissioner over the development, stressing that the funds belong to the people of Ondo State.

He said, “The Ondo State 2025 Appropriation Act contains some scandalous items in the office of the Commissioner for Finance that have been the subject of public agitation in the last two weeks.

“The Lucky Aiyedatiwa government has maintained such a deafening silence and complicity that are making tongues wag, if indeed there is more to it that meets the eye.

“The N11.5B Security Vote in the Ministry of Finance captured in the 2025 Approved Budget has not been explained to the people of the State, in spite of the public outcry.

“The provision of N250M as Honorarium and Sitting Allowance in the Ministry of Finance is another padded item in the budget for the enjoyment and pleasure of the Commissioner.

“Perhaps, the most insensitive of the items is the procurement of 1 No Toyota Prado SUV Jeep for the Honorable Commissioner for Finance at a princely sum of N230M.

“In view of the above approved Budgetary allocations, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo State Chapter believes that Mrs Isaac Omowunmi, the Ondo State Commissioner for Finance must be sacked immediately, for criminally abusing her office. Her claim of being a UK trained Accountant falls flat on its back, if all she can do is to fleece the people’s Treasury. The supposed Gatekeeper of our Treasury.

“If Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa fails to relieve the Commissioner of her duties, having failed the people of the Sunshine State, steps will be taken to prove that, what is at stake is the people’s funds.”