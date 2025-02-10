SeaKing’s Lawyer Threatens To Sue Pastor Adeboye Over Arrest Of TikToker

The counsel for TikToker-turned-activist, Olumide Ogunsanwo, popularly known as SeaKing, Inibehe Effiong, on Monday threatened to file a lawsuit against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Naija News understands that this threat comes hours after the church released a statement calling for the TikToker to be investigated for allegedly insulting the cleric.

Seaking in a post shared in December 2024, criticised Adeboye for urging Nigerians to fast for 100 days, describing the directive as “stupid.”

Following the post, a religious youth group identified as the Concerned Christian Youth Forum, petitioned the Lagos State Police Command, leading to SeaKing’s arrest in December.

However, during a recent Holy Ghost Congress service, Adeboye distanced himself from the TikToker’s arrest, claiming he was unaware of the incident or the individuals behind it.

Following his remarks, the police released SeaKing on administrative bail on Monday after his legal team initially rejected certain bail conditions.

SeaKing’s lawyer, in response to the church’s statement,t condemned the church’s stance and threatened to sue Pastor Adeboye if the statement was not retracted within 24 hours.

Effiong stated, “Since Pastor Enoch Adeboye had initially distanced himself from the matter, we had decided not to join him and the church as respondents in any fundamental rights enforcement suit. We do not know what motivated the church’s sudden shift, as evidenced by the eccentric statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of RCCG.

“It is pertinent to state that the fundamental rights of Olumide Ogunsanwo have already been violated, as he was detained beyond the constitutionally permissible timeline and without any legally tenable grounds. Since RCCG has now chosen to align itself with the petitioner and drag Pastor Enoch Adeboye into the pit of illegality created by the police and the complainant, they must understand the legal consequences.

“We are now left with no choice but to include Pastor Adeboye as a party in any legal action we file to enforce SeaKing’s fundamental rights. This development may also require Pastor Adeboye to personally testify in court in any criminal case brought by the police, where he will be subjected to cross-examination.

“We demand that Pastor Adeboye and RCCG retract their statement within the next 24 hours if they wish to avoid being named as parties in legal proceedings.”

The lawyer further cautioned religious leaders against using law enforcement agencies as tools of suppression.

“Pastors who resort to weaponising the police to silence their critics risk having their calling questioned. Vengeance, as the Bible admonishes, should be left to the Lord, not the police.

“However, if a pastor insists on pursuing an eye for an eye, he or she must be careful not to overreach their critic, abuser, or adversary, and must ensure that due process is not violated in seeking redress through earthly institutions,” the statement said.