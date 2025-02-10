Proposed Creation Of 31 New States Dead On Arrival – Lawmaker

The proposal for the creation of 31 new states submitted to the House of Representatives has effectively hit a dead end even before reaching the consideration stage.

A principal officer of the House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that none of the proposals met the constitutional requirements and, as a result, they cannot progress to the next stage.

Naija News had reported that Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who also serves as the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, had announced during plenary on February 6 that the House had received the proposals but emphasized that they must be re-submitted in strict adherence to constitutional stipulations by March 5, 2025.

However, a lawmaker who spoke with TheCable revealed that the proposals were already dead on arrival, as they failed to satisfy the necessary legal and procedural benchmarks.

The lawmaker said, “The starting point, according to the requirements for the creation of states as contained in section 8(1)(a) of the constitution, is the collection of signatures from at least two-thirds of the elected representatives of the affected areas in both chambers of the national assembly and the state houses of assembly. None of this was done. That kills the proposals.

“The proposals were submitted by public memoranda and private members’ bills and that was what the clerk of the committee communicated to the house. The deputy speaker read the letter and drew attention to the procedural anomaly, but many media outlets reported it wrongly, saying the house had created 31 new states.”

TheCable understands that none of the proposals added the “proof of support” required by the constitution — which is the signatures of two-thirds of serving legislators, both national and state, from the areas to be affected by state creation.

The lawmaker further stated, “In some instances, people just submitted memorandum for the creation of a particular state without listing the local government areas that will constitute the proposed entity. It was basically a shabby job.

“The process is not as simple as just sending a memorandum to the committee.”

FIVE STEPS REQUIRED FOR STATE CREATION

Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution lists a number of steps.

STEP ONE: A proposal signed by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of (1) the senate (2) the house of representatives (3) and the house of assembly.

STEP TWO: The request is passed to the national assembly.

STEP THREE: The proposal is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least a two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for the creation of the state originated.

STEP FOUR: The result of the referendum is approved by a simple majority of all the 36 states of the federation, supported by a simple majority of members of the 36 houses of assembly.

STEP FIVE: The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by a two-thirds majority of members of (1) the senate (2) the house of representatives.

THE PROPOSED STATES

The proposals submitted to the house of reps so far seek the creation of 31 states.

NORTH-CENTRAL

Benue Ala state… from Benue state

Okun state… from Kogi state

Okura state… from Kogi state

Confluence state… from Kogi state

Apa-Agba state… from Benue south senatorial district

Apa state… from Benue state

Federal capital territory… from Abuja

NORTH-EAST

Amana state… from Adamawa state

Katagum state… from Bauchi state.

Savanah state… from Borno state

Muri state… from Taraba state.

NORTH-WEST

New Kaduna state… from Kaduna state

Gurara state… from Kaduna state

Tiga state… from Kano state

Kainji state… from Kebbi state.

Ghari state… from Kano state

SOUTH-EAST

Etiti state

Adada state… from Enugu state

Urashi state

Orlu state… from Imo state

Aba state… from Abia state

SOUTH-SOUTH

Ogoja state… from Cross River state

Warri state… from Delta state.

Bori state… from Rivers state

Obolo state… from Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

SOUTH-WEST

Toru-Ebe state… from Delta, Edo and Ondo states.

Ibadan state… from Oyo state.

Lagoon state… from Lagos state and Ogun state.

Ijebu state… from Ogun state.

Ife-Ijesha state… from Ogun, Oyo and Osun states

Oke-Ogun state… from Ogun, Oyo and Osun states