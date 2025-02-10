President Tinubu Signs Federal Polytechnic Rano Bill

President Bola Tinubu has signed the bill to establish Federal Polytechnic Rano, Kano State, into law.

Naija News reports that the bill was sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency, Kabiru Rurum.

In her statement, on Sunday, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mahmoud Mariya, described the assent as a dedication of the President to empowering youths with quality education.

The Minister commended President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the advancement of education in Kano State.

“Sir, let me extend my heartfelt commendation and gratitude to you for your visionary leadership and commitment to the advancement of education in Kano State and our nation at large.

“The recent assent to the bill establishing Federal Polytechnic, Rano, is a testament to your dedication to empowering our youth with quality technical and vocational education.

“This decision will undoubtedly contribute to national development by equipping students with the necessary skills to drive innovation, industrialization, and economic growth.

“Mr President, your continued investment in education and other sectors reflect a progressive agenda that prioritizes the empowerment of future generations, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of your administration,” she said.

Mrs. Mariya noted that the new institution would serve as a beacon of excellence, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement of the country.

“Once again, I commend Your Excellency for this laudable initiative and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will bring to our people,” she added.