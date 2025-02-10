Popular Islamic Scholar In Adamawa Is Dead, President Tinubu Mourns

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the death of a renowned Islamic cleric in Adamawa State, Sheikh Modibbo Ibrahim Daware.

Naija News reports Daware during his lifetime, was a respected leader of the Tijjaniyya sect.

Reacting to his death, President Tinubu, in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed sadness over the passing of the Islamic clergyman, which he described as painful.

He extended condolences to the family of the late cleric, his followers and the Adamawa State government.

“President Bola Tinubu expresses profound sadness over the passing of Sheikh Modibbo Ibrahim Daware, a renowned Islamic scholar from Adamawa State.

“Daware was a respected leader of the Tijjaniyya sect and spent his lifetime imparting knowledge, guiding, and shaping the minds of many individuals.

“President Tinubu extols Sheikh Daware’s humility, piety, and devotion to scholarship and describes his passing as a painful loss not only for his family and community but also for the nation.

“I extend my condolences to the Adamawa State Government, the late cleric’s family, and his followers. May God grant him peace and mercy in the hereafter. Sheikh Daware’s legacy will continue to inspire us, reminding us of the impact of faith, knowledge, and selfless service to humanity,” the President submitted according to the statement by his media aide.