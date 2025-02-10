Politicians Fights Are For Nigerians’ Entertainment – Kayode Fayemi

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has stated that fights amongst politicians are simply meant to entertain Nigerians.

Speaking during his 60th birthday thanksgiving service at St. Martins’ Catholic Church, Isan Ekiti, on Sunday, Fayemi disclosed that fights among politicians are not real, adding that the supposed rivalries exist only on social media.

Downplaying the perception of animosity between political figures, the politician stated that many people would wonder why former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni honoured his birthday.

He said, “So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment.

“Many will wonder why Governor Segun Oni is here. During his birthday, I spent the entire day with him, and Governor Ayodele Fayose too would have been here without hesitation if he was around.”

He said irrespective of political political differences, Ekiti politcians are not enemies.

He said, “The vision we have always had is a state that will not be separated by political divide. We might belong to different political parties, but there is one party that we collectively belong to—that is the Ekiti Party, Ekiti Progressive Party—and our governor is carrying on with that.”

Reflecting on his journey, Fayemi said his 60th birthday was a moment of gratitude and rededication to service.

He said, “I am a product of grace, and I have so many reasons to be thankful to God at 60.

“I also want to thank our governor for making me proud. it could have been otherwise. Things could have gone awry, but he is also a product of grace and that is why in spite of the travails that one might experience in the world of politics, we have a very cordial relationship based on mutual love and mutual respect.”