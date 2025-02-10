Police Make U-turn, Confirm Arrest Of Ohanaeze Youth Council President

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council.

Naija News understands that the Command spokesperson SP Joshua Ukandu said Igboayaka was arrested on 8th February 2025 following a petition against him for allegedly disseminating false information capable of disrupting peace and destabilising communities in the state.

Ukandu stated that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations, The Sun revealed.

“To clarify, Comr. Igboayaka Igboayaka was arrested by officers from the command based on a petition submitted to the commissioner of police, which alleged he disseminated false information capable of truncating peace and destabilising communities in Ebonyi State.

“The command is currently investigating these allegations, and once the investigation is concluded, he will be charged in court.

“Furthermore, the command reiterates its commitment to carrying out its mandate within the bounds of the law while respecting the rights of individuals,” he stated.

Recall that the Imo State Police Command had earlier denied any involvement in the disappearance of Igboayaka, who was reported missing on Saturday night at around 7 pm.

Family sources disclosed that unidentified gunmen—reportedly dressed in black attire and numbering up to seven—arrived in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV before storming Igboayaka’s residence at Works Layout, Owerri, where they allegedly abducted him.

The Imo State Police Command, through its spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, denied any knowledge of Igboayaka’s whereabouts, stating that he is not in police custody.

However, Okoye confirmed that the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are making efforts to determine his location.

He further urged the public to provide any useful information that could assist in identifying those behind the abduction.