PDP Crisis: Ortom, Anyanwu Yet To Receive Summons, Willing To Appear Before Disciplinary Panel

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened as former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Samuel Anyanwu have revealed that they are yet to receive any official summon from the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

Both politicians, however, stated their willingness to appear before the panel once they receive formal notification.

Naija News reports that the NDC, led by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Tom Ikimi, had announced on Thursday that Ortom, Anyanwu, and 10 other unnamed party members were expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

However, the identities of the 10 other members remain undisclosed, with Ikimi and the committee’s secretary, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), refusing to provide details.

Since the 2023 presidential election, the PDP has been embroiled in internal conflicts, with factions accusing each other of working against the party’s interests.

To address the situation, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) established the disciplinary committee on August 21, 2024, to review complaints and recommend actions to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Despite this, nearly five months later, the crisis has worsened.

One of the most contentious issues remains the position of National Secretary.

Both former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, and Anyanwu claim the role, leading to further party divisions.

While Ude-Okoye has the backing of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), led by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, and the PDP Governors’ Forum, chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the conflict remains unresolved.

Although Ikimi confirmed that the NDC had received only five petitions, an anonymous senior NWC member disclosed that around 30 petitions had actually been submitted.

The disciplinary committee clarified that all petitioners and accused members, along with their witnesses, would be required to appear before the panel.

Ortom Reacts: No Official Summons Yet

Speaking through his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom stated on Sunday that while he remains a loyal PDP member, he is yet to receive any official invitation.

“My principal is willing to appear before the panel, but the issue is that he is yet to be officially invited. As a law-abiding citizen and patriotic party man, he will honour the panel’s invitation once he receives it,” Akase said.

Anyanwu, in his reaction, told Punch that he had not received any formal invitation but would attend the proceedings as soon as he was officially notified.

He said, “I read it in the news. I have not received any invitation. But as a loyal and faithful party member, when I receive their letter, I will honour it.”

An anonymous NWC member revealed that no invitations had been sent out yet and suggested that the PDP was prioritizing reconciliation over punitive measures.

The source said, “I am not sure if Anyanwu, Ortom, or any of the other unnamed 10 have been invited. Maybe they will send the invitations on Monday. But the PDP is more focused on reconciliation than on sanctions.

“The NDC leaders know they cannot be too harsh on any member because we need unity. While they will discuss the petitions, they are more likely to recommend that some individuals apologise, issue warnings, and, at worst, face suspensions. Expulsion is unlikely, as we need more members, not fewer.”