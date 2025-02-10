Pastor Adeboye: Police Release Popular TikToker, Seaking

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has released popular TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo, also known as Seaking.

Naija News reports that his release was confirmed by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, in a post on his X handle on Monday.

He wrote: “We are pleased to confirm that Olumide Ogunsanwo @seaking303 has been released from @PoliceNG custody after our prompt rejection of the initial bail condition requiring a Level 12 or 10 civil servant, resulting in a swift agreement and release on administrative bail, signed by me.”

Naija News recalls that Seaking was rearrested in Lagos last Thursday, February 6 and flown to Abuja.

Speaking on the development, Sowore later revealed that Seaking was rearrested over his defamatory comments against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Reacting during a monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye stated that he was not involved in the arrest of ‘SeaKing.’

According to Pastor Adeboye, those who moved for the arrest of the Tiktoker didn’t carry him along when they took action over alleged derogatory remarks against him by the social media user.

The popular cleric has, however, directed the release of the Tiktoker, saying he is only fulfilling prophecy.

“I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly; What’s my offense? because I asked my people to fast for 100 days, I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast. Only my children. But God said that it will happen.

“I was told that some people got so angry and they went and arrested the fellow. Ha, release him, he is fulfilling prophecy,” Pastor Adeboye stated in the video that went viral on Saturday.