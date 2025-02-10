NPFL Updates: Ideye Returns To Full Fitness, Plateau United Coach Criticizes Kaduna Stadium

Former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye is preparing for a comeback in Enyimba’s upcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match after recovering from a minor injury that sidelined him for the last two games.

Ideye, who has not played in the previous NPFL outings of the Peoples Elephant, is back in training as he gears up for his return to the pitch.

Enyimba’s media officer, David Orji, shared encouraging news about Ideye’s progress, stating, “Ideye is back in training after sustaining a minor injury and should be fully fit soon.”

This news brings optimism to fans and the team alike, as the 36-year-old striker has proven his value with one goal in four NPFL appearances this season.

Enyimba are set to host the league leaders, Remo Stars, in an important week 24 fixture this Sunday at their home ground in Aba.

Currently positioned eighth in the league table with 31 points, Enyimba aim to capitalize on Ideye’s experience to secure a vital win against their formidable opponents.

Plateau United Coach Doesn’t Like Kaduna Stadium

In a recent post-match interview, Plateau United’s technical adviser, Mbwas Mangut, expressed his concerns regarding the playing conditions at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, which he believes contributed to his team’s 1-1 draw against Niger Tornadoes.

The match saw Niger Tornadoes take the lead with a goal from Papa Daniel, but Plateau United equalized late in the game through Samuel Kalu.

Mangut highlighted the impact of the pitch quality on his team’s performance, stating, “The condition of the ground didn’t allow us to express ourselves the way we used to play.”

Despite the challenges faced, he expressed satisfaction with securing a point from the match. “We are happy with the one point; we came with the mindset to see if we can get the maximum points,” he noted.

As Plateau United moved to 15th place in the NPFL standings, Mangut reassured fans, saying, “With what we are doing, every fan should be patient. I believe that at the end of the day, this team will definitely be where they belong. There are many factors at play, and we are working diligently on all of them.”

Akwa United’s assistant coach, Akarandut Orok Excited With Win Over Enyimba

Akwa United’s assistant coach, Akarandut Orok, praised the team’s resilience and determination following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Enyimba at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

This victory marked a significant milestone as it was the first win for Akwa United in the NPFL under new head coach Kennedy Boboye.

Orok expressed elation regarding the performance, stating, “We are really excited that we have won this game. It was a tough match; both teams needed victory, but we wanted it more.”

He emphasized that the players executed their game plan effectively, fighting vigorously to secure all three points.

Although pleased with the win, Orok acknowledged missed scoring opportunities, remarking, “The boys played very well in all departments and created good chances but couldn’t convert some of those.”

Looking ahead, the former champions are set to face Sunshine Stars in their next league encounter this coming weekend, hoping to build on their recent success.

Niger Tornadoes Coach Speak On Draw With Plateau United

Following the 1-1 draw against Plateau United, Niger Tornadoes’ technical adviser, Majin Mohammed, characterized the result as a temporary setback for his team.

The match saw his side initially take the lead through Papa Daniel, only for Plateau United to equalize late in the game, capitalizing on a lapse in concentration from the Tornadoes.

Reflecting on the match, Mohammed admitted, “In the first half, we didn’t put our house in order, but we came back in the second half and got the goal. Unfortunately, we failed to manage the situation well in the dying minutes.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining focus and composure, particularly in critical moments, saying, “We lost concentration and conceded the goal.”

Despite the disappointment, Niger Tornadoes remain in ninth place on the league table with 31 points, and Mohammed is optimistic about their prospects moving forward in the season.