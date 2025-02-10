Notorious Bandit From Bello Turji’s Camp Reportedly Begging To Surrender

A high-ranking member of Bello Turji’s notorious gang is reportedly seeking to abandon criminal activities and surrender to authorities.

Naija News reports that the development follows intensified military operations targeting bandit groups across the North-West, putting pressure on criminal elements to reconsider their actions.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who closely monitors security issues in the Lake Chad region, shared the update via his X handle.

According to him, a well-regarded Islamic scholar, Malam Murtala Bello Asada, recently communicated with a member of Turji’s faction.

Makama disclosed that the bandit voluntarily reached out, expressing a sincere desire to surrender and seek repentance.

“Intensified Military Operations Forcing Bandits to Beg to Surrender in Zamfara.

“The sustained military offensive against bandit groups in the North-West is forcing some criminals to reconsider their activities, with a key figure from Bello Turji’s camp expressing willingness to lay down his arms and abandon criminality.

“Malam Murtala Bello Asada, a respected Islamic Scholar, recently engaged in a conversation with a bandit from Turji’s faction. The armed criminal reportedly reached out voluntarily, stating his genuine intention to surrender and seek repentance.

“Malam Murtala reminded the bandit of past opportunities for surrender that were wasted due to their failure to drop their weapons. However, he assured him that if his resolve was genuine this time, proper steps could be taken to facilitate the process.

“While security forces remain open to those willing to renounce violence, the military has not relented in its pursuit of fleeing terrorists and their networks. Troops continue aggressive operations across Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina states, dismantling bandit enclaves, neutralizing those resisting capture, and destroying logistics hubs,” Makama stated.