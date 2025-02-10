No Time For Selfishness, Your Jobs Not Guaranteed – Gov Mutfwang Warns Appointees

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has cautioned his appointees to intensify their efforts and achieve commendable performance.

Speaking on Monday at the 2025 Executive Retreat for government appointees and officials, held in Miango within the Bassa Local Government Area, the Governor stressed that, aside from himself and the Deputy Governor, no appointee holds a permanent position.

Naija News reports that the event was attended by commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisers, and other officials.

Furthermore, in his address, the governor encouraged the attendees to excel in their respective roles and urged the citizens to place their trust in God in all their endeavours.

“There is no time for selfishness because one of the things that we will all do is for the progress of society. No man can do it alone, and so the time when we were operating individually and creating power to ourselves is over.

“It is now time to join hands together and take advantage of this time. Don’t think you have time. Even if you are posted to a ministry for three months, make a difference.

“Everyone of us, apart from myself and the deputy governor, no one is guaranteed a duty post. Do your best in every position you are and be sincere. Yes it is good to be loyal to me, but what I want from this moment is that your loyalty shift to the God of heaven.

“So, you must always try on a daily basis to keep a clear conscience before God and before men. I will like to see us work unsupervised, I want us to give our best because our people are dying, our people are suffering, our people are living in poverty and they have given us the trust to do something about their situation.

“We can’t wait no more, the time to make a difference is now. And I want to urge you wherever is your duty post, do your best and stretch yourself so that a solution can be provided to our people. May we not fail,” he said.