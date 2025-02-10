Nnamdi Kanu Appears Before Justice Nyako As Trial Resumes

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, appeared before Justice Binta Nyako at the Federal High Court on Monday for the continuation of his trial on charges related to alleged terrorism.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s trial had been put on hold after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case on September 24, 2024, following an oral request by the defendant.

The IPOB leader had openly expressed his lack of confidence in her handling of the matter.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, overruled the recusal, stating that Kanu’s request must be formally submitted through a motion on notice.

As a result, the case file was returned to Justice Nyako for further proceedings.

In response to this development, prosecution counsel Adegboyega Awomolo, in a letter dated December 5, 2024, requested the court to fix a date for the resumption of the trial.

The defence team, led by Aloy Ejimakor, objected in a letter dated December 9, 2024, arguing that the judge’s recusal remained valid.

Ejimakor further requested that the case be transferred to a Federal High Court in the South-East if no judge in Abuja was willing to take it up, but this request was not granted.

At the resumed hearing on February 10, 2025, Justice Nyako clarified that the Chief Judge had not accepted her recusal and had referred the case back to her.

She instructed Kanu’s defence team to file a formal written application if they still wished to challenge her continued handling of the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecution, represented by Awomolo, confirmed their readiness to proceed with the trial, stating that their witnesses were prepared to testify.