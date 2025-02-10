Nigeria Mourns Namibian First President, Sam Nujoma

The Federal Government has described the late first President of the Republic of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, as a pan-African and towering figure in the struggle for African unity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement on Sunday, said the death of former President Nujoma, was a great loss for Africa.

Naija News reports that Nujoma died on Saturday, after three weeks in the hospital. He was born on 12th May 1929 and ruled Namibia from 1990 to 2005.

Nigeria’s government said Nujoma laid the foundation of national unity, reconciliation and democracy in Namibia.

The government consoled his family, the government and citizens of Namibia for the tragic loss.

It read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia, the Nujoma family, and the entire Southern African region on the passing of His Excellency, Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding President of Namibia and a towering figure in the struggle for African liberation and unity.

“The revolutionary leader who guided Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and subsequently served as its first president for 15 years, reportedly passed away peacefully on Saturday night in the nation’s capital, Windhoek.

“The departed elder statesman was a visionary leader, a Pan- Africanist, and a relentless freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the emancipation of Namibia from colonial rule.

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and self-determination not only shaped the destiny of Namibia but also inspired generations of Africans in the fight against oppression and injustice.

“As the pioneer President, Dr. Nujoma laid the foundation for a nation built on the principles of democracy, reconciliation, and development. His leadership set the country on a path of peace and progress, earning him the respect and admiration of the international community.

“Therefore, in this time of mourning, Nigeria stands in solidarity with the people of Namibia and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two nations. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”