NDDC Speaks On Alleged Rift Between Wike And Ogbuku

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has refuted claims that there is a rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and its Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku.

Speaking via a statement signed by the NDDC spokesperson, Seledi Thompson-Wakama on Monday, the commission described the report as mischievous.

Thompson-Wakama said the NDDC MD has a very cordial relationship with the FCT minister and other key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

The statement, titled “False Reports of Conflict Between NDDC Boss and FCT Minister”, stated that those behind the reports were trying to create confusion among the NDDC board members and put the MD against the FCT Minister.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been brought to reports circulating in online media platforms under a mischievous headline: “Uproar in NDDC As Ogbuku, Wike Fight Dirty. Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“We are, therefore, constrained to respond to the false story claiming that there is rumbling in the Commission following the jostle for the position of the Managing Director currently occupied by Dr Samuel Ogbuku. To set the records straight, the NDDC Managing Director has a very cordial relationship not only with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who is representing the region very well at the Federal Executive Council, FEC but also with all the leaders and key stakeholders in Niger Delta region.

“Obviously, the fake news reported on online media platforms is masterminded by those who want to create confusion among the NDDC board members and put the MD against the FCT Minister. We also know that the perpetrators are attempting to drag the Senate President, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, into the phantom fray to present a crisis scenario in the NDDC and the entire region.

“The same group of people who see nothing good in the region are also peddling the rumour that Chief James Ibori is shopping for a replacement for the Board Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie. We urge the public to disregard the false stories spread by mischief makers to derail the various innovations introduced by the NDDC Board and Management under the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

“From all indications, those spreading this falsehood are all out to truncate the tenure of the NDDC Board, apparently because they are not happy that the board members are working harmoniously to deliver on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the people of the Niger Delta region. The truth, however, is that the current NDDC Governing Board was appointed for a four-year tenure, which started counting on August 29, 2023.”