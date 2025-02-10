Lagos Former Local Government Chairman Is Dead

A former Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area in Lagos State, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, has passed away at the age of 65.

Oke reportedly died on Sunday, February 9, 2025, due to complications from diabetes.

Oke served two terms as the Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, first elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2017 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former council chairman was rushed to a Lagos hospital on Friday, February 7, 2025, after his health deteriorated. Despite medical efforts to stabilize him, he passed away two days later.

Before entering politics, Oke was a media practitioner, having worked with the African Independent Television (AIT).

His death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Lagos grassroots politics and media.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Reverend Bala Galadima, the presiding clergy of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo community, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, has thrown the community into mourning, with security operatives assuring residents that the culprits will be apprehended.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, stated that the attack was a case of armed robbery that led to the tragic death of the clergyman.

Abdullahi said, “The issue is a robbery because they entered the house at night and maybe they attempted to rob him.

“Unfortunately, from the way he was shot in the back, maybe he was trying to escape, which is natural and normal, and he was shot.”