Supreme Court Fines Fubara ₦2 Million Over Appeal On Rivers State 2024 Budget

The Supreme Court, on Monday, slammed a fine of ₦2 million against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the case filed regarding the court declaration of the Rivers State 2024 budget as illegal.

The apex court also dismissed his appeal against the court ruling on the state’s 2024 budget.

Naija News reports a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule after he had presented the budget to another faction.

The dismissal of the appeal by Governor Fubara is hinged on the withdrawal of the suit by his lawyer, Yusuf Ali.

It would be recalled that the Governor, in December 2023, submitted the 2024 budget of Rivers State to the Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly.

However, an Appeal Court in Abuja delivered a ruling against Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led House of Assembly, on October 10, 2024.

The ruling upheld the Federal High Court’s January 22, 2024, judgment that nullified the passage of Rivers State’s 2024 budget.

Lawmakers loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule, took the state government to court for submitting the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led house.

They argued that the budget passed by the faction led by Ehie is illegal and can not stand.