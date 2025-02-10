NDLEA Declares Four Members Of ‘Barryshine’ Drug Cartel Wanted, Releases Details

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin Alhaji Suleiman Aremu Ganiu, also known as Barryshine or Ejeoto, wanted.

Naija News reports that the drug suspects were declared wanted for their alleged involvement in multiple drug trafficking operations. Barryshine is currently facing criminal charges at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

The NDLEA’s decision follows an order issued by Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The individuals declared wanted include:

Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (a.k.a Alhaji Loyingbo)

Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya)

Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (a.k.a Murphy)

Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels

Court Order

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the court granted NDLEA’s request in charge no: FHC/L/731C/2024, stating: Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai, Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye, Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori, and Alate Kafy Zakare Bukki are to be declared wanted through public notices displaying their photographs.

They are currently at large and are suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities alongside Suleiman Aremu Ganiu.

Background of the Case

The alleged leader of the gang, Suleiman Ganiu Aremu (Barryshine), was arrested on August 26, 2024, after being under NDLEA’s surveillance for two years.

Barryshine, the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd, had been on the agency’s watchlist due to his suspected role in four failed attempts to smuggle cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, between 2022 and 2024.

Several of his drug couriers have been apprehended, prosecuted, and convicted. Barryshine is now facing multiple charges in Federal High Court, Lagos.

Public Appeal

The NDLEA urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the four wanted individuals to contact the nearest NDLEA Command. NDLEA toll-free helpline: 080010203040. NDLEA social media handles: Instagram/X/TikTok: @ndlea_nigeria. Facebook: @ndlea01. YouTube: @ndleatv