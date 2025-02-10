Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Responds To Critics Raising Concerns Over Father’s Absence At Wedding Ceremony

The daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, has reacted to the backlash received following the absence of her father, Ademidun Ojo, at her lavish wedding.

Naija News reports that Priscilla tied the knot with her lover, singer Juma Jux, in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania last Friday.

The bride’s mother, her brother, Festus Ojo, Instagram influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and a few family members flew to Tanzania for the Nikkah ceremony, but Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband was noticeably absent.

However, Priscilla’s father’s absence at the ceremony fueled rumours of a strained relationship.

Many netizens accused Priscilla of sidelining her father in her wedding preparations, especially since he has not been involved in her upbringing since his split from her mother.

Responding to the criticism, Priscilla shared a screenshot of a video call with her father on Sunday evening via her Snapchat story.

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo, has responded to Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, after sharing their old chats in a series of posts via his Instastory.

Naija News reports that in the chat, Iyabo requested Naira Marley’s presence at some of her events, including her late mother’s remembrance party.

In another chat, the movie star requested Naira Marley’s assistance in helping her adopted son, who was into music.

However, the singer failed to give any reason for sharing the old chats.

Reacting via her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo clarified that her issue with Naira Marley stems from his failure to intervene in the alleged bullying of his former signee, Mohbad.

The thespian stated that she is also aware of allegations regarding Naira Marley’s involvement in other disturbing incidents regarding Mohbad’s death, which will be addressed in court if necessary.

According to Iyabo Ojo, interacting with celebrities via DM is not new, stressing she had helped Naira Marley and other artists who had contacted her via DM to promote their music.

The movie star added she will not hesitate to speak against injustice, regardless of her past interactions with Naira Marley.