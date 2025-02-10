Iyabo Ojo Speaks Amid Ex-Husband’s Absence At Daughter’s Wedding In Tanzania

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has said the family of her ex-husband, Ademidu Ojo, has received all necessary rights that should be given to them regarding the marriage of their daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

The thespian’s ex-husband’s absence created a buzz on social media after some family members and friends flew to Tanzania for the Nikkah ceremony.

Naija News reports that Priscilla tied the knot with her lover, singer Juma Jux, in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania last Friday.

In a post via her Instagram page on Monday, Iyabo Ojo said the Ojo’s family has privately permitted their daughter’s hand in marriage to the Tanzania musician.

She wrote, “The Ojo family has received and accepted all necessary rights and has given full permission privately for their daughter’s hand in marriage. What you’ll witness now is the fulfilment of all duties and the celebration of love! We’ll be serving a full-course meal, complete with dessert and extras – because we do things our own special way! Sit back, relax, and enjoy this beautiful and memorable journey with us!”

Naija News reported that amid accusation of sidelining her father in her wedding preparations, especially since he has not been involved in her upbringing since his split from her mother, Priscilla shared a screenshot of a video call with her father on Sunday evening via her Snapchat story.