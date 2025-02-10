How I Make Averagely ₦20 Million From Tiktok Every Week – Peller

Sensational Tiktoker and social media influencer, Peller has revealed that he makes as much as twenty million naira from social media every week.

Peller, who spoke during a recent session with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds, disclosed that he once made $10,000 from a single live session.

The content creator added that Tiktok also takes a percentage of whatever he makes through the social media account.

Speaking on his strategies, the influencer revealed that he earns substantial amounts from his live sessions, but doesn’t want to go live every time because he doesn’t want people to see his face too much.

“I could have a live session and talk for a while and at the end of it, I could have $3000 for 30 minutes. I don’t do live sessions every day because you don’t want people to see your face too much. I only go live three times a week and I once made 10,000 dollars from one live session because I did big numbers and I was very surprised. I used to see $7000, $8000 so when I saw $10,000 I was surprised. TikTok takes a percentage though but in a week I make 20 million Naira on an average,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former federal lawmaker, Shina Peller, has clarified rumours of his relationship status with popular TikToker, Peller.

Naija News reports that Peller, from being just a sensation on social media, has become a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels TV, Shina Peller said even though the Professor Peller dynasty is big, the TikTok star is not a member of their family.

According to him, Peller, in just being smart, has been able to make waves with the name.