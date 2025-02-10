I Have Never Seen This Level Of Ignorance Displayed Before – Oloyede Defends Sharia Panels In South-West

The Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Is-haq Oloyede, has berated those questioning the establishment of Sharia panels in the six states of the Southwest zone.

Oloyede argued that the establishments of the panels would which are essentially committees of Islamic scholars set up to settle marriage and inheritance disputes, will foster sustainable peace in the zone.

Naija News reports that the proposed establishment of Sharia panels in states like Ogun, Oyo, and others in the South-West has triggered disquiet in the zone with traditional institutions and the Christian community rejecting the move

However, speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Oloyede, who is also the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), insisted that leaders in the zone should have a rethink.

He asserted that the matter is trivial and warned against building unnecessary tension around it, especially in the South-West where Muslims, Christians and traditional institutions have co-existed peacefully for ages.

He said “Nigerian leaders should have a rethink. For sustainable peace, there is nothing bad in Muslims having” Sharia courts in the South-West.

“I believe that Nigeria is great and Nigeria will continue to be great but it requires a lot of rethinking. Recently, people are talking about Sharia Panels in South-West and I was just smiling; I was smiling that I had never seen that level of ignorance being displayed. Sharia Panel in Oyo State, somebody did a PhD thesis on it in 2007 which means it had been there before 2007. The person who wrote on that appraisal is a professor today in Ibadan. He is Prof Makinde, and the governor coincidentally is Makinde. I don’t know whether they are related.

“When you have such a situation (of religious tolerance) and you do not continue to monitor what you are doing, you will be living in the past. I’m a Muslim from the South-West. The Muslims from the South-West pay psychologically for the peace and harmony that we are talking about.

“The churches are licensed by the government to conduct marriages that are statutory and if you have any dispute within your marriage, you go to government-funded high courts for dispute resolution.

“If there is a dispute in my marriage, where do I go? I don’t have the opportunity because I married according to Islamic rites, I will have to go to customary court where the customary judge knows next to nothing about my faith, about the laws on the basis on which we got married. He would now use customary law to determine Islamic marriage and the Constitution of Nigeria allows it to say where the state of assembly allows it, there should be Sharia Courts of Appeal.”