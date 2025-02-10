I Did It For God, Country And Party – El-Rufai Speaks On Political Contributions To APC

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that his past contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were made without expectation of personal rewards or benefits.

The former Governor had shared an old video on X of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and some members of the APC commending his stance on rotating the presidency to the South.

In the video, Makinde commended him and APC governors for setting aside their ambitions and ensuring that the party’s presidential ticket was zoned to the South.

Makinde had said: “I must give Kudos to governors on the platform of APC. Governors like El-Rufai, governor of Jigawa, Mai Mala Buni; and that of Kogi. They came together within their party and said for the unity of this country, let’s sacrifice our ambition.

“Let the presidency rotate to the south, so we must give Kudos to them. But what happened in our own party is that we were fighting ourselves, I don’t think that is right.”

El-Rufai also posted a previous comment of an APC chieftain, Ayekooto Akindele, who said: “El-Rufai saw these political shenanigans COMING and BLOCKED its aftermath especially the strategy to split hausa from fulani Yoruba Christians from yoruba moslems against the north and the southern power shift precisely to the SW before the APC primary election& Tinubu thereafter.”

Posting on X on Monday, the former governor wrote: “We did what we did for God, Country and Party, expecting nothing in return.

“What is unfolding is merely another life experience, @realYusufTukur, and part and parcel of human nature. We have got over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well. Thanks anyway. – @elrufai”