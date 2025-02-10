‘I Can’t Remain In A Place That Hinders Progress’ – Okowa’s Ex-aide Dumps PDP

A former aide to the ex-Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and a candidate for the chairmanship of the Warri South Local Government Area (LGA), Monoyo Edon, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a resignation letter directed to the chairman of the Obodo/Ubeji 1 ward, Allen Mayuku, he cited the party’s “unusual” approach to rewarding its members and its inadequate receptiveness to innovative ideas as the primary reasons for his departure.

Edon, who previously held the position of Special Assistant on Media and Publicity during the former administration, said he initially joined PDP with the expectation that it would serve as a platform for the youth and aspiring individuals from Delta.

Edon characterized the party as unwelcoming to new progressive concepts, particularly within Warri South, emphasizing that he cannot remain affiliated with an organization that obstructs his advancement.

His resignation letter reads: “I write to officially notify the party of my decision to rescind my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with party registration number 294/04/2022.

“I have been a loyal card-carrying member since 2021 and contributed actively to the election which delivered His Excellency, Sheriff F.O Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State and the other 4 elective positions (completing 5/5 in Ward 1) in the 2023 general elections.

“It is worthy of mention that I also actively served (briefly) as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“In 2020, I willfully joined the party because I thought it is a platform for young and promising Deltans.

“The party allowed room for me to take a shot at the race to the chairmanship ticket of Warri South LGA in the 2024 Delta LGA polls.

“However, during and after the contest, I became more familiar with the culture of the party, which quite frankly has an uncanny reward system and is unaccommodating to new progressive ideas, particularly in Warri South.

“It is not in my character to remain in a place averse to my progress, contribution and aspiration.

“Let me seize this opportunity to especially thank my leaders -Dcn Victor Agbateyiniro and Ewetan Okerentie (Former Ward Secretary) for bringing me into the party and also not forgetting other leaders whom I worked with during my time in the PDP.”