‘I Am A Realist’ – Minority Leader Speaks On Collaboration With APC In Senate

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, has stated categorically that he will not confront the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Senate but instead expressed his inclination towards working collaboratively with fellow lawmakers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing the Benue South District explained that fostering a cooperative relationship with the Senate’s majority leadership is more beneficial than engaging in conflict.

In a statement obtained by Naija News, Moro emphasized that as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is essential for him to collaborate with fellow Nigerians to promote the nation’s interests.

He further supported his approach by noting that the confrontational tactics employed by the opposition during the 8th and 9th Senate did not effectively serve the needs of the Nigerian populace.

Moro said: “Minority leadership to me, is not for confrontation but constructive collaboration with those in the ruling party for good governance for Nigerians.

“I want to sincerely say that I believe in collaboration. I believe that compromise is a very veritable instrument in leadership advancement.

“I believe that what we call opposition is ordinarily intended to persuade people to act in a manner that otherwise they may not necessarily act.

“Yes, I was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP but as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I need to work with other Nigerians to advance the cause of Nigeria.

“And that is why I think that it is better for me to relate with people amicably and persuasively, to be able to advance the cause of governance instead of unnecessary or avoidable confrontations.

“I recall that in the 8th and 9th Senate, there were motions that were moved, points of order that were raised to identify issues of concern for Nigerians and to the extreme of asking for the impeachment of the president.

“Was the president impeached? The answer was no. And so if you do not think that certain things are possible within the dynamics of governance and legislative activities, then you don’t raise it.

“I am a realist who believes in doing things that are real and achievable and also advance the cause of good governance.”