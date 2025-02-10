“Happy Preparations As Usual” – Wike’s Aide, Others React As Atiku Visits Obasanjo Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Atiku’s entourage included former Governors of Cross River and Sokoto States, Liyel Imoke, Senator Aminu Tambuwal and Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

The former presidential candidate of the PDP and the delegates were received by Obasanjo’s ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, at the hilltop residence of the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Following the visit, speculations emerged that the purpose could be linked to the 2027 presidential elections as opposition politicians jostle to gain control and unseat President Bola Tinubu.

This development, linked with the aspirations for the 2027 presidency has generated reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Below are some of the reactions culled by Naija News.

@OlayinkaLere: BREAKING: Atiku visits Obasanjo as politicians begin early preparations for 2027

#ME: Happy preparations as usual.

@CroBender: Can Obasanjo advise the elder to please take a back seat and let young people build a better nation for themselves and their generations?

@Archimeokey: OBJ will never support Atiku .

@bakundi1993: Opposition should push for INEC Reforms than coalition. Without free, fair and credible election just forget it.😃😃😃

@mmrajii90_raji: Oh God ! Atiku has no shame!

@BrotherAghama: Any of these ongoing political movement that doesn’t results in a Southern Presidential candidate should be considered dead on arrival. The South must complete its 8 years Presidency via @officialABAT or another Southerner.

@YayaOseni: Same old routine.. Atiku should go and retire..

@AdorsworlexGD: Desperation of 2027 presidential by Atiku

@Paytriort: These people no dey tire. Is it a problem to find another job?

@OlorogunErnest: This man is the major problem of the PDP. Atiku’s presidential ambition is the major challenge in the PDP.

@Archimeokey: It would be easier for an OBJ to Trust and Support Lucifer than an Atiku

@JosephT66544151: It is still not going to yield a fruitful result. Atiku lost out to be president the day he decided to fight OBJ in 2003.

@ChurchillInneh: I come dey pity for atiku ……..2027 has to b d last shot.