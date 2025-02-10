Govt Plans Mass Wedding For 600 Persons In Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris’s government of Kebbi State has completed arrangements to sponsor a mass wedding event for 600 participants, consisting of 300 grooms and 300 brides, with the government providing a dowry of ₦180,000 for each couple.

During a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, the Chairman of the Mass Wedding Committee, Suleman Argungu, announced that screening committees have been established to verify that all chosen couples fulfil the necessary criteria.

Argungu explained that the screening will involve pre-marital health assessments and an evaluation of the groom’s employment or trade status to ensure he is capable of supporting his spouse.

Additionally, he noted that the initiative is aimed at assisting orphans, widows, and individuals with special needs, regardless of their tribal or religious affiliations.

Meanwhile, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, in the sum of ₦1 million, following his arraignment on allegations of false marriage, adultery, and criminal intimidation.

Turaki was arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty when the First Information Report (FIR) was read in court.

The case, prosecuted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abuja, stemmed from a petition dated August 9, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, Chijioke Okorie, the ex-minister was charged under Sections 383, 387, and 389 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes deceitful marriage, adultery, and intimidation.