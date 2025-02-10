Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso Not Suspended – NNPP Spokesman, Johnson

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, has said Governor Abba Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso remain members of the party.

Naija News reports that Johnson said only Ajuji Ahmed-led faction recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the right to speak for the party.

In an interview with News Central on Monday, NNPP’s spokesman stated that one of the founding fathers of the party, Boniface Aniebonam, was responsible for his suspension.

Johnson maintained that only the Ahmed-led NNPP can suspend the Kano State Governor and the party’s former presidential candidate, Kwankwaso.

He further disclosed that the party’s leadership suspended Aniebonam for attempting to overrule the decision of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

His words: “INEC, for the sake of argument, INEC has the NNPP, as in Dr. Ajuji Ahmed as chairman, Ladipo Johnson as publicity secretary, NNPP, New Nigeria People’s Party. That is what is recognized by law today. That party has not expelled or suspended Abba Kabir Yusuf or Rabi Musa Kwankwaso. A party recognized by the Constitution and the Electoral Act must be one as registered by INEC, right? So they’re not a party, but group, whatever you want to call them.

“Dr. Boniface Aniebonam was one of the founders of NNPP. Kwankwaso, Bubagaladim, Ladipo Johnson, et cetera, joined only in 2022. One year before 2023 elections, issues started. We got to a stage where Dr. Aniebonam now said, I am the founder and I’m overruling decisions of NEC or National Working Committee. And we said, no, suspended him. Even Kwankwanso did not know he was going to be suspended, as it were. So that is how we got to the problem. “