Gov Sule Submits 16 Commissioner Nominee List To Nasarawa Lawmakers For Approval

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has submitted the names of 16 nominees for commissioner positions to the state Assembly for the purpose of screening and confirmation.

Naija News reports that the development was revealed by the Speaker, Danladi Jatau, during the proceedings of the House in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, on Monday.

Among the 16 nominees are Umar Tanko-Tunga, the former Majority Leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, and Mohammed Agah-Muluku, a former member of the House.

Jatau said, “The governor has submitted 16 names of commissioner nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation and I want to urge the appointees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House on or before Thursday this week and appear for screening next week Monday.”

The nominees are Yakubu Kwanta from Akwanga LGA, Tanko Tunga from Awe LGA, Munirat Abdullahi and Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Barr. Isaac Danladi-Amadu from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Itaki-Elayo from Keana LGA, Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA and Dr. John DW Mamman from Kokona LGA.

Others are Aminu Mu’azu Maifata and CP Usman Baba (Rtd), from Lafia LGA, Mohammed Sani-Ottos from Nasarawa LGA, Mohammed Agah-Muluku from Nasarawa Eggon LGA, Barr. David Moyi from Obi LGA, Dr. Gaza Gwamna from Toto LGA and Barr Judbo Hauwa Samuel and Muazu Gosho from Wamba LGA.

It is worth noting that two former state lawmakers and six immediate past commissioners made up the list, and out of the 16 commissioners, 3 are women.