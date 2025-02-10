Gov Fubara Has Withdrawn His Appeal On 2024 Budget Appeal Court Ruling – Wike’s Aide

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaya Fubara, has reportedly withdrawn his appeal to an Appeal Court ruling against 2024 budget.

The Media Aide to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this on Monday.

Naija News reports that the Governor, in December 2023, submitted the 2024 budget to Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly.

However, an Appeal Court in Abuja delivered ruling against Fubara’s presentation of 2024 budget to the Ehie-led House of Asembly, on October 10, 2024.

The ruling upheld the Federal High Court’s January 22, 2024, judgment that nullified the passage of Rivers State’s 2024 budget.

Pro-Wike lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule took the state government to court for submitting the 2024 budget to Ehie-led house. They argued that it was not properly passed.

In his statement on his X handle, Olayinka, who shared the withdrawal notice from Governor Fubara, dated 6th February, stated that the Rivers State Governor has admitted to illegality.

He wrote, “Governor Fubara of Rivers State has withdrawn his appeal No. SC/CV/1071/2024 against the Appeal Court judgment declaring the 2024 Budget of the State illegal and ordering him to present the budget to the House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule.

“The Appeal Court had upheld the judgment of Justice J. K. Omotosho in Suit No:FHC/ABJ/1613/2023 wherein the court ruled that Governor Fubara should re-present the 2024 budget to the House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule.

“By this withdrawal, Gov. Fubara has accepted the lower and appellate courts judgments, declaring presentation of the Rivers State budget to three members of the State House of Assembly as illegal.”