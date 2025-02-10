Full List Of 467 Police Officers Ordered To Retire From Service

The list of 467 Nigerian police officers allegedly involved in age falsification and bypassing of service regulations has emerged.

Naija News learned that the list obtained by SaharaReporters includes Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) Benneth Igweh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough, and many other senior police officers.

The list consists of 15 officers on Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 36/2002

Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 35/2000 – 33 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 34/96 -12 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 4/94 now Course 33 -24 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 21/2002 -14 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 20/2000- 48 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 19/1996-34 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 18/94 -11 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 25/2012- 1 officer

Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 31/1990-15 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 1/88- 7 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 26/2012 – 5 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspector Course 37/2005- 8 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 39/2009 – 2 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 1/2010 – 5 officers

Force Entrants Cadet Inspector Course 3/92 – 14 officers

Force Entrants Cadet ASP Promotion Course 1\2003 PSC Jos – 209 officers and a final list of 10 officers.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had, on January 31, 2025, approved the immediate retirement of all officers who had either spent 35 years in service or had reached the age of 60.

Following this, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, in a directive dated February 1, 2025, ordered the immediate retirement of the affected officers.

However, the officers refused to retire, citing Egbetokun’s tenure extension as justification for their continued stay in office.