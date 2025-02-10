Nigeria News
Full List Of 467 Police Officers Ordered To Retire From Service
The list of 467 Nigerian police officers allegedly involved in age falsification and bypassing of service regulations has emerged.
Naija News learned that the list obtained by SaharaReporters includes Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) Benneth Igweh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough, and many other senior police officers.
The list consists of 15 officers on Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 36/2002
Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 35/2000 – 33 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 34/96 -12 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspectors Course 4/94 now Course 33 -24 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 21/2002 -14 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 20/2000- 48 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 19/1996-34 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 18/94 -11 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 25/2012- 1 officer
Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 31/1990-15 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspr Course 1/88- 7 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 26/2012 – 5 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspector Course 37/2005- 8 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 39/2009 – 2 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Course 1/2010 – 5 officers
Force Entrants Cadet Inspector Course 3/92 – 14 officers
Force Entrants Cadet ASP Promotion Course 1\2003 PSC Jos – 209 officers and a final list of 10 officers.
The Police Service Commission (PSC) had, on January 31, 2025, approved the immediate retirement of all officers who had either spent 35 years in service or had reached the age of 60.
Following this, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, in a directive dated February 1, 2025, ordered the immediate retirement of the affected officers.
However, the officers refused to retire, citing Egbetokun’s tenure extension as justification for their continued stay in office.