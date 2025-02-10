Fubara Has Been Spending Rivers State Money Illegally – Wike’s Aide Reacts After Supreme Court Judgement

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, says Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been spending Rivers State money illegally.

Olayinka made the declaration in a post on Monday following the Supreme Court ruling on the 2024 budget presented to a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Governor.

Naija News earlier reported that the apex court, on Monday, slammed a fine of ₦2 million against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the case filed regarding the court declaration of the Rivers State 2024 budget as illegal.

The Supreme Court also dismissed his appeal against the court ruling on the state’s 2024 budget.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeal filed by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule after he had presented the budget to another faction.

The dismissal of the appeal by Governor Fubara is hinged on the withdrawal of the suit by his lawyer, Yusuf Ali.

Reacting to the development, Wike’s aide, citing the ruling of the Supreme Court, said Fubara had been spending government funds illegally.

“With this judgment of the Supreme Court today, it is established that Governor Fubara has been spending Rivers State money ILLEGALLY,” he wrote via X.