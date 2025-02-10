Ex-Minister Slams ‘Orchestrated’ Media Trials Targeting Former South-South Governors

A former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, has strongly criticized what he describes as orchestrated media trials aimed at extorting former South-South governors under the guise of anti-corruption campaigns.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Eket on Sunday, Essien specifically called out Executive Director of Investigations at the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), Fejiro Oliver, for allegedly using media platforms to manipulate public perception and smear the reputation of prominent politicians, including former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Essien stated, “I have observed with keen interest the tradition of sensational media trials, where crusaders embark on campaigns designed to extort unsuspecting persons.

“Mr. Fejiro Oliver, operating from the U.S. but conveniently setting up an African office in Uyo, has turned Akwa Ibom into his latest target after testing the waters with former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Essien accused Oliver of making vague allegations without concrete evidence, alleging that his tactics involved media trials designed to pressure individuals into responding.

“When the allegations first emerged, there was no tangible evidence against Udom Emmanuel.

“Oliver merely resorted to a media trial, hoping that certain individuals would supply him with enough material to fabricate a petition,” he added.

Essien also ridiculed efforts to link Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom governor, to these accusations, describing them as baseless distractions.

“It is laughable to suggest that Akpabio has the time or inclination to entertain a media-driven witch hunt,” he said. “He has already faced scrutiny from anti-graft agencies and should be left out of this circus.”

The former minister emphasized the importance of impartiality in anti-corruption efforts, cautioning against ethnic biases in the discourse.

“Corruption and accountability transcend ethnic affiliations. Whether one hails from Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, or Eket, the law remains the law,” he said.

He also praised Governor Umo Eno’s leadership for fostering stability and cooperation in Akwa Ibom, urging stakeholders to avoid divisive narratives.

“Akwa Ibom has enjoyed peace and inclusive governance since May 2023. The days of fierce disagreements between successive administrations are gone,” Essien noted.

Concluding his remarks, Essien warned against turning corruption investigations into media spectacles, stressing that due process must be followed by legitimate agencies like the EFCC and ICPC.

“Public officials are subject to scrutiny by agencies like the EFCC and ICPC. If there are legitimate grounds for prosecution, due process should take its course. Until then, let us refrain from fueling baseless media trials for sensationalism,” he asserted.