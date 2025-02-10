Edo Election Tribunal: Okpebholo Calls Lone Witness, Closes Defence

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, called a single witness to defend his victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okpebholo, who had earlier informed Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led’s three-member panel that he would present six witnesses, abruptly closed his defence after his only witness, Usman Mark, was discharged.

APC Agent Admits Over-Voting In Deputy Governor’s Stronghold

In his testimony, Mark, a farmer who served as an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election, insisted that the APC won the poll fairly.

However, under cross-examination, he admitted that the number of votes recorded at Ovia South West Local Government Area—a stronghold of incumbent Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa—exceeded the number of accredited voters.

Shortly after Mark was discharged, Okpebholo’s lead counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, informed the tribunal that they would not call any further witnesses, effectively closing the governor’s defence.

APC To Open Defence As Tribunal Adjourns

Following Okpebholo’s decision, the tribunal adjourned proceedings until Wednesday to allow the APC to open its defence.

It is worth noting that INEC also closed its defence last Thursday without presenting any witnesses to testify before the tribunal.

Naija News reports that the that Commission had declared Okpebholo as the winner with 291,667 votes, defeating PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo, who secured 247,655 votes.

PDP Challenges Election Result, Alleges Irregularities

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Ighodalo and the PDP filed a petition at the tribunal, praying for the nullification of INEC’s declaration of Okpebholo as the winner.

The petitioners argue that the election was invalid due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act, Okpebholo did not secure the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

To support their case, the PDP presented 19 witnesses and tendered multiple documents as evidence before closing their case.

As part of its defence, INEC submitted 153 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used in the 133 disputed polling units and certified copies of the governorship election results.