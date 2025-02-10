Defections, Disciplinary Actions Raise Concerns Over PDP’s Future

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a deepening crisis as fresh defections and disciplinary proceedings threaten its stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recent months have seen key figures in the party, including Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North) and Ethiope federal constituency lawmaker, Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State governor, James Ibori, cross over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, once dominant in the South-South and South-East, continues to lose ground as the APC makes inroads into its strongholds.

Adding to the tension, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo State) recently revealed in an interview on Channels Television that at least one PDP governor was in talks to defect to the APC.

“I don’t want to mention names, so I don’t embarrass people, but I can assure you that the next time I return to this programme, you will see a governor who has crossed over to the APC,” Ibrahim said.

Disciplinary Panel Sparks Controversy

Naija News reports that amid the wave of defections, the Tom Ikimi-led PDP disciplinary committee last week summoned former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

However, the move has been met with criticism from some party stakeholders, who questioned why Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, had not been invited despite his open defiance of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

A senior member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), speaking on condition of anonymity with Vanguard, accused the panel of double standards.

“Everybody knew what transpired in Rivers during the 2023 presidential election, as Governor Wike openly worked against our candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Why is Ikimi and co silent?” the source asked.

However, another NEC member defended Wike, highlighting that he was one of the few PDP governors who delivered all seats at the state and national levels to the party.

“Show me any of those noisemakers, even among members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, who achieved this feat in 2023,” the member stated.

PDP’s National Secretary Speaks Out

Reacting to the crisis, Anyanwu, one of those summoned by the disciplinary panel, accused certain party members of deliberately destabilizing the PDP in preparation for their own defections.

“Those fuelling the embers of disunity in the PDP are trying to destroy the party to give way for them to defect to other parties. It’s already happening in the National Assembly,” he told journalists.

The Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, urged all factions within the PDP to set aside their differences and work towards rebuilding the party.

Osadolor said, “This is no longer the time for a blame game. All have sinned—from the BOT chairman who endorsed an opposition governor, to candidates who negotiated and supported other party candidates, to NWC members and leaders who lost their polling units.

“We must all come down from our high horses, forget pride for now, and join hands with the party as led by Amb. Illya Damagun to reposition the PDP back to winning ways.”