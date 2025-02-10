‘Dangote Refinery To Enter 100% Production Capacity In 30 Days’

The Dangote Refinery has hinted about entering into its 100% production capacity in the next 30 days.

Naija News reports that the firm, established by billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos, commenced processing crude oil into diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel in January of the previous year, with petrol production starting in September.

Despite its advancements, the refinery has faced challenges in obtaining a sufficient local supply of crude oil.

However, with a current processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the head of the refinery, Edwin Devakumar, hinted that it could reach full operational status within the next 30 days.

“We can go 100 percent in 30 days,” Devakumar confirmed, noting the refinery is currently running at 85% capacity,” Reuters quoted Devakumar saying.

It is worth noting that in 2024, challenges in obtaining adequate local supplies led to a shift towards importing crude oil, despite a deal with the Nigerian government to transact in naira.

For the first half of the year, the company has sought 550,000 barrels per day from Nigerian oil producers, with the regulatory body warning that failure to comply may result in the suspension of export permits.

Founder Aliko Dangote announced plans for expansion, stating, “We are currently exploring all market opportunities,” following the delivery of jet fuel shipments to Saudi Aramco.