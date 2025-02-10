Concerned Nigerians: Deji Adeyanju Steps Down, Hands Over To Key #EndSARS Organizer

The Concerned Nigerians for the Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law, a prominent civil society organisation, has announced the appointment of Adebayo Raphael, a renowned human rights activist and pro-democracy advocate, as its new convener.

This transition follows the resignation of the group’s pioneer convener, Deji Adeyanju, who stepped down to focus on his law career and other personal endeavors.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the group’s spokesperson, Agada Abuh Theophilus, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the statement, Deji Adeyanju formally informed the organisation’s Trustees of his decision to step aside.

Speaking on Adebayo’s appointment, the group’s spokesperson emphasized that his leadership reflects his unwavering commitment to social justice and building a Nigeria that serves all citizens.

He said: “The appointment of Adebayo Raphael underscores his commitment to social justice and ensuring a Nigeria that works for all its citizens, regardless of their backgrounds.”

Before taking on this role, Adebayo served as the National Secretary of the OurMumuDonDo Movement (2015–2019), where he actively participated in protests against corruption, presidential junketing, gender profiling, electoral malpractices, and modern slavery.

Naija News reports that in 2017, he was a key organizer of the first nationwide peaceful protests against police brutality under the EndSARS-ReformPoliceNG Movement.

In 2020, he played a frontline role in coordinating the Abuja chapter of the #EndSARS protests.

Reacting to his appointment, Adebayo Raphael expressed his determination to engage more fiercely in advocacy for Nigerians, pushing for a society that benefits the majority rather than the privileged few.

He said: “I consider this an opportunity to engage more directly and fiercely with the current structure of the Nigerian state, which privileges the few and the worst of us over the majority and the best of us. I am firmly committed, surely with the support of the group as a whole, to defending and educating the common people of our country, who must now move beyond just being victims of the joyless conditions of life in Nigeria, to champions of a much more ideal society.”

The Concerned Nigerians group expressed deep gratitude to Deji Adeyanju for his years of dedicated activism.