Our Case Challenging Pro-Wike’s Lawmakers Still Before Supreme Court – Rivers Govt Clarifies Ruling

The Rivers State Government has clarified that its legal challenge regarding the leadership of the State House of Assembly and the membership status of lawmakers who defected in December 2023 remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the clarification was made by Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a Facebook post, following speculations about the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Ehie explained that the Supreme Court ruling on Monday, February 10, 2025, was specifically related to the Appeal Court’s judgment, which directed Governor Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget before the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly.

He stated that since the 2024 budget had already been spent, Governor Fubara decided to withdraw his appeal against the ruling, as continuing the legal battle would serve no practical purpose.

He clarified: “This appeal, SC/CV/1071/2024: GOV of Rivers State v Rivers State House of Assembly & Ors, which came up today at the Supreme Court, has become purely academic.”

Ehie further noted that the case originated from SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023, filed on November 29, 2023, before Justice James Omotosho at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The suit pertained solely to the 2024 budget, which was fully utilized by December 31, 2024, marking the end of the fiscal year.

“The appeal is of no useful purpose in this year 2025, which has its budget. The only reasonable thing left to do was to withdraw the appeal and have it dismissed,” he said.

Ehie emphasized that the withdrawn appeal had no connection to the legal dispute over the defection of 27 lawmakers, including Martins Amaewhule.

He explained that on December 11, 2023, Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC, thereby vacating their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly under constitutional provisions.

“This appeal that was withdrawn today has nothing to do with the seats of Martin Chike Amaewhule and his 26 friends in the Rivers State House of Assembly,” he said.

Ehie urged the public not to be misled by what he described as false propaganda from the lawmakers, reaffirming that the case regarding their defections is still before the Supreme Court.