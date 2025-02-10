Breaking: Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Terrorism Case Indefinitely

A Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, Binta Nyako, has adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, indefinitely.

Naija News reports that Nyako adjourned the suit on Monday following Kanu’s insistence that the judge cannot preside over his case since she had recused herself.

Recall that Kanu’s trial was put on hold after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case on September 24, 2024, following the defendant’s oral request.

The IPOB leader had openly expressed his lack of confidence in her handling of the matter.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, overruled the recusal, stating that Kanu’s request must be formally submitted through a motion on notice.

As a result, the case file was returned to Justice Nyako for further proceedings.

More details to follow…